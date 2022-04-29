Hollywood star Dakota Johnson is one of the most liked celebrities in Hollywood not just for her natural beauty but also for the risky script choices she makes, every once in a while. She has always been open about working on the popular adult-romance film series, Fifty Shades of Grey which went on to become a massive hit at the box office. A few years back, Dakota revealed how she explored the whole concept of BDSM through the movie.

For the underserved, the first instalment of the franchise released in the year 2016 and was a massive hit amongst the masses. It was adapted from a series of EL James movies that went by the same title. It featured actor Jamie Dornan in the lead role and narrated the story of a business tycoon who has unusual kinks.

Just a year after the first Fifty Shades of Grey released, actor Dakota Johnson had spoken to Glamour UK about how the movie changed her perspective on certain s*x toys and the whole idea of BDSM. “Oh some of that stuff is just so beautiful! I soon found out [while filming Fifty Shades that] there are all these different tiers. There are some things out there that are really grimy and nasty, and then there are really beautiful, intricate, and chic toys.”

Further speaking about her idea of the stuff shown in the film, Dakota Johnson said, “Actually, whole aspects of the BDSM world are truly beautiful.”

Stressing on her character in Fifty Shades of Grey, Anastasia Steel, Dakota Johnson said, “I’m fascinated by young women coming to terms with their sexuality. I guess, by proxy, I have been experiencing that in my own life.”

