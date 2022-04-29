Jersey has unfortunately flopped at the box office. Despite being a well-made film, it didn’t find any takers right from the very first day and the situation only worsened further at the box office with every passing day. There was no hold up whatsoever in the collections and they kept falling during the weekdays. As a result, the first week stood at a mere 20.50 crores*.

For Shahid Kapoor, this is truly disheartening as he had enjoyed an all-time high of 20.21 crores for himself when his Jersey opened so well and now the entire first week’s collections of his immediate next film, Jersey, has collected as much. In fact, there won’t be much that the film will collect from this point on and even 2 crores more would be difficult. This means the film will fold up well under the 25 crores mark.

This is one of those films which will now find appreciation in the OTT medium. In spirit, the film is similar to that of Toofaan which too was about a man who found his second calling in sports after being inspired to do so by an immediate family member. In fact, Mrunal Thakur plays the hero’s wife in both films. Farhan Akhtar took the decision to release his film straight on OTT and that paid off. In retrospect, the team of Jersey could have benefitted more as well had it done that.

