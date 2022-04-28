Ajay Devgn has become a topic of discussion for one and all. After facing backlash for his tweet to Kichcha Sudeepa on the ‘national language’ debate, he has now reacted to Bollywood films not doing well down South. Ajay Devgn has been currently busy in the promotional spree for his upcoming film Runway 34. Co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh, the film is helmed and bankrolled by Ajay Devgn.

Ahead of the film’s release, the actor landed himself in trouble for saying ‘Hindi is our national language’ in his reply to Makhi actor, who sparked a debate on the same.

During a recent press conference, Ajay Devgn was asked about Bollywood films not working well in the South while it’s the other way round for South films. Ajay last starred in SS Rajamouli directorial RRR which was a massive success in all languages.

News18 quoted Ajay Devgn saying, during a press conference, “It’s not like yahan ki film wahan nahi ja rahi hai. Kisine attempt nahi liya. (It’s not that Hindi films are not going to the south, it’s just we have not attempted it properly) Nobody has tried to release a north film down south on a big scale. Agar kabhi koi koshish karega toh zaroor hoga (If someone tries it, it would also happen). Their (South) films are good, it is doing well here. Humari films bhi chal rahi hai (our films are also working).”

“They (south filmmakers) plan it ki humein north mein bhi film release karni hai (that they have to release films in the north), that’s why they take actors from the north. They plan the script accordingly ke woh pan India chale (that the films work Pan India),” said the actor.

Earlier, in his reply to Kichcha Sudeepa’s ‘national language’, Ajay had written in Tweet, “KicchaSudeep मेरे भाई, आपके अनुसार अगर हिंदी हमारी राष्ट्रीय भाषा नहीं है तो आप अपनी मातृभाषा की फ़िल्मों को हिंदी में डब करके क्यूँ रिलीज़ करते हैं? हिंदी हमारी मातृभाषा और राष्ट्रीय भाषा थी, है और हमेशा रहेगी। जन गण मन । (@KicchaSudeep my brother, according to you if Hindi is not our national language then why do you release your mother tongue movies by dubbing them in Hindi? Hindi was, is and always will be our mother tongue and national language. Jan Gan Man.”

Ajay Devgn’s reply not only divided social media into two parts but was also slammed by Karnataka ministers for his behaviour. In other news, Runway 34 is slated to hit the screens, tomorrow, i.e., April 29.

