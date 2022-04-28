From past few days Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn have become the talk of the town for multiple reasons. After Kesari actor faced backlash for promoting a pan masala brand, Ajay landed in trouble for his infamous tweet to South actor Kichcha Sudeepa on ‘national language’. Now recently, the superstar duo indulged in a short conversation on Twitter ahead of Ajay’s upcoming release Runway 34.

The film, which also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Amitabh Bachchan in the key roles, is directed and produced by the man himself, Ajay.

Taking to social media, Akshay Kumar lauded Ajay Devgn’s performance and the film Runway 34. Akki Tweeted, “Just watched #Runway34. Bhai @ajaydevgn mazaa aa gaya kasam se. What a thriller, what superb vfx, brilliant acting and direction. @SrBachchan Sir effortless as always and @Rakulpreet I wish greatest luck to the team. May the film get its due.” Thanking Akshay, Ajay, re-tweeted the same and wrote, “Thank you, Akshay for this morning! The team of #Runway34 is grateful to you for all the encouragement.”

Seeing their exchange of messages on Twitter, netizens couldn’t help but relate them to the pan masala brand and call them jokingly ‘gutka gang.’ Commenting on the post a user wrote, “To ek packet #VimalPanMasala bhijwa de apne juwan kesari bhai @ajaydevgn ko,” while another said, “Yeh paan-guthkha waala pyaar .. BOLO ZUBAAN KESARI …”

A couple of users also called it a paid Tweet and others said its Akshay’s strategy to promote his upcoming films.

Bhai apka ye logic v fail ho jayega ki tareef karne se film hit ho jayegi ..Ab bas ek dusre ki tareef hi karo kyuki Bollywood filme ab chalne wali nahi .. ab public jag gayi #Guthkagang — Mukesh Kumar sharma (@Mksharma90) April 28, 2022

Earlier, Akshay Kumar took to social media to announce that he has stepped down and will not the ad anymore. He wrote in the note, ““I am sorry. I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause. The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes.”

Runway 34 is set to release in theatres, tomorrow i.e., April 29.

