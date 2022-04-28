South Indian actor Kichcha Sudeep and Bollywood artist Ajay Devgn recently got into a public debate about the national language of India and looks like it has triggered quite some conversation on social media. The two actors settled their differences as soon as possible but it left a major question behind, ‘Is Hindi really the national language of India?’. In a recent development, actor Sonu Sood, who has been a crucial part of both Bollywood and South Indian film industries, has reacted to the whole controversy.

For the unversed, Devgn is awaiting the release of his next thriller film, Runway 34 which also stars actor Amitabh Bachchan in a key role. The whole episode kicked off when Kichcha wrote that Hindi is no longer the national language of India. As a response, Ajay put up a short paragraph questioning his claim and the fact that most south Indian films are dubbed in Hindi to reach a wider audience. He ended the note by stating that Hindi was and will remain the national language of the country.

.@KicchaSudeep मेरे भाई,

आपके अनुसार अगर हिंदी हमारी राष्ट्रीय भाषा नहीं है तो आप अपनी मातृभाषा की फ़िल्मों को हिंदी में डब करके क्यूँ रिलीज़ करते हैं?

हिंदी हमारी मातृभाषा और राष्ट्रीय भाषा थी, है और हमेशा रहेगी।

जन गण मन । — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 27, 2022

Hello @ajaydevgn sir.. the context to why i said tat line is entirely different to the way I guess it has reached you. Probably wil emphasis on why the statement was made when I see you in person. It wasn't to hurt,Provoke or to start any debate. Why would I sir 😁 https://t.co/w1jIugFid6 — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) April 27, 2022

And sir @ajaydevgn ,,

I did understand the txt you sent in hindi. Tats only coz we all have respected,loved and learnt hindi.

No offense sir,,,but was wondering what'd the situation be if my response was typed in kannada.!!

Don't we too belong to India sir.

🥂 — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) April 27, 2022

Kichcha Sudeep and Ajay Devgn eventually put their differences aside, agreeing that the tone and point were lost in the translation. Now, several celebrities are being asked to comment on the topic and the latest one to join the discussion is actor Sonu Sood.

In a conversation with indianexpress.com, Sonu Sood said, “I don’t think Hindi can be called just the national language. India has one language, which is entertainment. It doesn’t really matter which industry you belong to. If you entertain people, they will love you, honour you and accept you. Only good cinema will be accepted”

Speaking about the success of south Indian films like RRR and KGF: Chapter 2, Sonu Sood was of the opinion that south films will “change the way Hindi films will be made.”

