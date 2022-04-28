Ajay Devgn is currently making the headlines for two reasons – his tweet in response to Kichcha Sudeep’s ‘Hindi is no more an official language’ post and his next release Runway 34. In an interaction, while promoting the latter, the actor was quizzed about sustaining his marriage to actress Kajol.

Ajay and Kajol started dating after they met for the first time on the sets of their 1995 film Hulchul. After being together for a couple of years, the duo tied the knot in 1999 and are parents to two children – Nysa (born 2003) and Yug (born 2010).

During a recent interview with Ranveer Allahbadia, Ajay Devgn got candid about married life with Kajol. When asked about sustaining his marriage with the actress, the Runway 34 actor said, “It is sustaining very well. Though there are ups and downs in every marriage. Disagreements are there, but you need to manage them because minds can’t be alike.”

Continuing further about him and Kajol bringing up their kids and the dynamic they share doing it, Ajay Devgn added, “Where kids are also concerned, two minds will think differently also. But then we come to terms and discuss what is right and what is wrong and that’s how it’s gonna work. You also have to understand the other person’s point of view.”

The Singham actor added, “The first thing is that you need to be very open about when you think you are wrong, you should just apologize and get over with it, then it works. If you stay by your egos then it’s not gonna work.”

In the same interview, on asked if he is a ‘lovey dovey’ person in real life, Ajay Devgn said, “I am not a physical person. I care for people, I care a lot and I show in different ways. Love transforms into partnership, responsibility, and care and that is stronger than love because only love cannot just make it work.”

On the work front, Ajay Devgn will be seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Rakul Preet Singh in Runway 34 releasing tomorrow. His upcoming next also include MaidaanFilms that have not yet been released, Cirkus, Thank God, Drishyam 2 and Bholaa.

