KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi) had an excellent second week as over 80 crores came in. The extended Week One of the film has brought in 268.63 crores and now in the second week the film has collected 80.18 crores more. This was made possible after the film stayed superb on Thursday as well with 5.68 crores coming in.

The film has now collected 348.81 crores and as you read this, it has already gone past the 350 crores mark. The manner in which it is still finding audiences, 370 crores should be crossed before the close of weekend and perhaps a lot more than that will come in. Though there are two new releases of the week, Heropanti 2 and Runway 34, the trends so far indicate that KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi) would be unstoppable and will continue to bring in audiences not just for the current week but weeks to follow as well.

While Dangal’s lifetime will be definitely crossed by the film, there is no doubt now that an entry into the 400 Crore Club is also on the anvil. The moment KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi) goes past the 375 crores mark, it would qualify as an all time blockbuster.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

