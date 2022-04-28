Since yesterday, Ajay Devgn has become the talk of the town owing to his reply to the South star Kichcha Sudeepa on Twitter. The Runway 34 actor and Makhi actor got into a war of words when the latter said that ‘Hindi no longer being India’s national language’. Things when South when Devgn replied to his Tweet and told him that Hindi is our national language. He even asked him if Hindi is not our national language then why do South films dubbed in Hindi and released nationally.

Soon after his reply to Kichcha Sundeepa surfaced on the web, Ajay Devgn got trolled for saying ‘Hindi is our national language’ netizens corrected him and said it’s not national but an official language.

Ajay Devgn not only faced backlash for his comment by the netizens but it also grabbed many Karnataka politicians’ eyeballs. Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah took to Twitter to reply to Ajay Devgn’s Tweet. He wrote, “Hindi was never and will never be our National Language. It is the duty of every Indian to respect linguistic diversity of our Country. Each language has its own rich history for its people to be proud of. I am proud to be a Kannadiga.”

Hindi was never & will never be our National Language. It is the duty of every Indian to respect linguistic diversity of our Country. Each language has its own rich history for its people to be proud of. I am proud to be a Kannadiga!! https://t.co/SmT2gsfkgO — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) April 27, 2022

There are 19,500 mother tongues spoken in India. Our love for India feels the same in every language. As a proud Kannadiga and a proud Congressman let me remind everyone that Congress created linguistic states so that no one language dominates another.#UnityInDiversity — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) April 28, 2022

While another former CM HD Kumaraswamy said that the actor is not only hyper in nature but also shows his ludicrous behaviour. He went on to say, “Ajaya Devgan’s blabbered as a mouthpiece of BJP’s Hindi Nationalism of one nation, one tax, one language & one government.” “Devgan must realise that Kannada cinema is outgrowing Hindi film industry. Because of encouragement by Kannadigas Hindi cinema has grown. Devgan shouldn’t forget that his first movie ‘Phool aur Kaante’ ran for a year in Bengaluru,” read his Tweet further.

Ajaya Devgan’s blabbered as a mouth piece of BJP’s Hindi Nationalism of one nation, one tax, one language & one government. 5/7 — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) April 28, 2022

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumarn also replied to him saying, “There are 19,500 mother tongues spoken in India. Our love for India feels the same in every language. As a proud Kannadiga and a proud Congressman let me remind everyone that Congress created linguistic states so that no one language dominates another. #UnityInDiversity.”

In terms of work, Ajay Devgn’s upcoming film Runway 34 co-starring Rakul Preet Singh and Amitabh Bachchan is slated to hit the screens on this Friday, i.e., April 29.

