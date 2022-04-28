KGF: Chapter 2 Production House Post 'Rocking' Yash's Career To Rope In Puneeth Rajkumar's Nephew Yuvarajkumar

Yuvarajkumar, grandson of Kannada film legend, late Rajkumar, and nephew of late star Puneeth Rajkumar, is making a grand debut in the Kannada film industry.

‘KGF: Chapter 2’ production house Hombale Films made an announcement on Wednesday and released the first look of the actor which is loved by audiences.

Yuvarajkumar is the son of Kannada veteran actor Raghavendra Rajkumar. Yuvarajkumar has prepared well for his launch and he caught the attention after the release of the teaser of ‘Yuva Ranadheera Kanteerava’ in November 2020. The project is yet to take off.

The director of super hit movies ‘Rajakumara’ and ‘Yuvaratna’ Santhosh Anand Ram is directing the movie.

Yuvarajkumar’s aunt Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar stated, “Wishing you all the success that you richly deserve. The legacy continues”.

