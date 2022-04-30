Runway 34 starring Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Amitabh Bachchan has finally landed at the box office. As expected, it faced the heat of Heropanti 2 on day 1 and went on to record one of the lowest openings for Ajay.

Advertisement

As Heropanti 2 was a mass-oriented film, it was always expected to open well, which is exactly what has happened. However, what’s surprising is that Ajay’s film has started on a much lower note than what was predicted in a clash scenario.

Advertisement

As per early trends flowing in, Runway 34 made 3-4.50 crores on its day 1. It is much lower than a predicted start of 6-8 crores. The good thing is, that word-of-mouth is positive and will show the effect today and tomorrow with a good jump in numbers.

Also, Heropanti 2‘s negative reports will help Ajay Devgn starrer to attract more footfalls towards it. So, a good weekend and a rise on the Eid holiday is definitely on the cards.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Heropanti 2 Movie Review Roast/Rant: Tiger Shroff Leads A Sci-fi Drama From Future, Which Will Take Years To Decode & By Then We’ll Get Heropanti 3!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube