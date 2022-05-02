Late actor Sidharth Shukla is one of the most loved stars of Indian television. He enjoyed a massive fan following on social media, which only escalated after his huge victory in Bigg Boss 13. Apart from this, his powerful performance and awe-inspiring acting chops were loved by many.

While he was blessed with irresistible good looks, he was also a big fitness enthusiast and was often seen sweating it out in the gym to maintain his hot-bod. Now let’s find out about the Dil Se Dil Tak actor’s fitness regime.

Sidharth’s fitness routine

As per Only My Health.com, Sidharth Shukla has been hitting the gym since he was 14. He made a weight training routine after he witnessed a reduction in his weight and looked better than before. He goes to the gym for 6 days a week and spends 2 hours every day. He focused more on weight training.

Last year, rumours began to float that the Broken But Beautiful 3 actor was on a crash diet after news of his death broke out. As per a Bollywood Life report, his fitness trainer Sonu Chaurasia squashed all the rumours and claimed that the actor was fond of home-cooked food. He used to balance his workout sessions by doing weight training in the morning and cardio in the evening.

Sidharth once even shared his workout plan in a video, “My fitness mantra would be working out and working out really intense. I like to not waste a lot of time while I’m working out. I also ensure that I do not carry my mobile phone to the gym, simply because I feel one needs to concentrate a lot while working out. You need to be completely focussed in what you’re doing.”

“So what I do is, while I’m working on any body part, I finish the set, and get on to the treadmill and run for a minute. Once, I’m done with that, I get back to my workout. So, I don’t waste a lot of time. I’m continuously active and burning a lot of calories. That’s what I like because, by the time I get out of the gym, I need to be completely drained out that’s when I feel like Wow, it’s a great day of workout,” Sidharth Shukla added.

Sidharth Shukla’s diet

As for his diet plan, Sidharth consumes oats, a protein shake or an egg for breakfast. At lunch, he likes to keep simple like Dal, roti and vegetables. His dinner mostly consists of a protein-based diet like bread (roti) made from barley. Sidharth also sometimes have a cheat day but later burns extra calories using the stairs and not the lift to reach the apartment.

