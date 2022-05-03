Saisha Shinde – born Swapnil Shinde, who came out as a transgender person via a social media post in 2021, is making her presence felt in the ongoing captive reality show Lock Upp. As the Kangana Ranaut-hosted show nears its finale, the designer has revealed one more secret about herself.

During the recent episode of the reality show – that features Karan Kundrra as a jailor, Saisha revealed that she was in a “throuple relationship with a boyfriend and girlfriend” when she was still Swapnil. For those wondering, a throuple is a relationship between three people who have all unanimously agreed to be in a romantic, loving, relationship together with the consent of all people involved.

While talking to Payal Rohatgi in a recent Lock Upp episode, Saisha Shinde revealed she was in a throuple relationship. The designer told the actress, “I just remembered that I gave them (the makers) five secrets and the last one was that I was in a throuple. I was in a relationship with a boyfriend and a girlfriend and I was the queen. They loved me more than they loved each other.”

Continuing further, Saisha Shinde said, “This was before I became Saisha. After becoming Saisha, I have not explored enough.” Why? Well, the Lock Upp contestant said, “There are so many insecurities – whether I can be in front of people without makeup. Without make-up, certain masculinity is still there.”

On the Kangana Ranaut show, Saisha has often talked about the time when she was Swapnil Shinde and believed herself to be a gay man. She has also been candid about her mental struggles until the time that she decided to become Saisha. In the same conversation, the designer also revealed that being on the captive reality show has pumped up her confidence. She said, “Now, the whole world has seen me without makeup. I can’t tell you how thankful I am for the things that this show has done for me.”

Talking about Saisha Shinde, the transwoman is a celeb designer who has worked with A-list Bollywood actors including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, Shraddha Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Leone, Bhumi Pednekar, Hina Khan and more.

