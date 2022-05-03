Actress Anjali Arora reveals she attempted to commit suicide by consuming phenyl, on Kangana Ranaut-hosted show Lock Upp.

Advertisement

Arora reveals “I attempted suicide when I was in 11th class. I was with my brother. He was very protective of me. I bunked my class and went to a cafe and smoked hookah and my brother got to know this from somewhere and he slapped me in front of everyone in that cafe. I begged him not to tell my father, but he told him. My dad also hit me that day.”

Advertisement

Anjali Arora continues: “Then I went to my room, locked the door and drank phenyl, after one hour my brother unlocked the door and took me to the hospital. My family realised their mistake.”

Kangana Ranaut adds: “I also had cousin brothers who were restrictive towards me. There are people like this everywhere. but you can’t dominate like this. Suicide is a very big step. There are phases in life, where everyone thinks one has to die, but aisa nahi hota Anjali (doesn’t happen like this Anjali).”

Anjali Arora then clarifies that: “I don’t want to send out the wrong message to anyone, I just shared my experience.”

Meanwhile, Lock Upp co-contestant Saisha Shinde also revealed her secret of having s*x with a leading fashion designer.

Lock Upp streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

Must Read: Shraddha Arya Ends Up Slapping Sanjay Gagnani On Kundali Bhagya Sets, Here’s What Went Wrong!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube