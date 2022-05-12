Ranveer Singh is all set to make his big-screen appearance with another unusual avatar in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The actor was recently seen in 83, which didn’t perform as per expectations. His upcoming film is backed by YRF and looks to be a promising package. Let’s see how it is faring in Koimoi’s ‘How’s The Hype?’.

Advertisement

Firecracker song

Composed by Vishal-Sheykhar, Firecracker has Ranveer Singh in a fun setup sporting the eccentric vibe of his character. The actor dances his way through a very unique set up and Ruel Varindani’s choreography looks fresh. Here, around 57% of the audience liked it.

Advertisement

Trailer

As promised by Ranveer, Jayeshbhai is truly a unique ‘superhero’ common man who is ready to fight evils in our society. In the trailer, one can see how Jayeshbhai’s family is still attached to a regressive belief that a birth of a girl child is of no use. Jayeshbhai, on the other hand, is ready to be a father of a girl and puts up a fight. It has been liked by 60% audience here.

Date announcement video

Promising Jayeshbhai as an unusual superhero, Ranveer glimpses us with all superheroes Indians have worshipped till now. Without unveiling much about the titular character, the actor reveals a new arrival date of 13th May 2022. Around 46% of voters have liked it.

Ranveer Singh first look

The first look of Ranveer Singh from Jayeshbhai Jordaar was unveiled way back in 2019. In it, Ranveer looks oddly fresh in an old school avatar. He can be seen wearing a polo T-shirt with a polka dot pattern all over, along with grey jeans. All the accessories, starting from the belt to the gold watch, ooze out a Gujarati essence. It receives positive votes from 79% of voters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

On the whole, Jayeshbhai Jordaar has received a THUMBS Up from 77% of voters. It’s definitely not a big starter at the box office as the response has been very low in advance booking. It’s a ‘Jor ka dhakka dheere se’ sort of film which will gradually grow if the positive word-of-mouth happens to be good.

Click here to see the results.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Sarkaru Vaari Paata Box Office: Will Mahesh Babu Be Able To Push Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam Out & Enter Top 10 Indian Openers?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube