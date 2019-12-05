Ranveer Singh’s First Look From Jayeshbhai Jordaar On ‘How’s The Hype?’: BLOCKBUSTER Or Lacklustre? VOTE NOW!

Ranveer Singh is a man of talent and there is no second thought about it. The actor, who was last seen in Gully Boy, has an interesting lineup of films ahead. The actor will be seen in a Gujarati avatar in Yash Raj Film’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar and the audience is pretty excited to see him in it.

The makers unveiled Ranveer Singh’s first look from the film yesterday and the fans cannot stop gushing how good he looks in it. His suave avatar has made it to Koimoi’s ‘How’s The Hype?’ meter and we would like to know if you liked Ranveer Singh’s first look or not.

Now it is your turn to tell us whether you liked the look or not. Let us know by voting on the poll below.

Talking about Ranveer’s poster, Ranveer Singh looks amazing in an old school avatar. He can be seen wearing a mustard polo T-shirt with a polka dot pattern on the collar and the pocket, along with grey jeans. All the accessories, starting from the belt to the rings on the fingers and the gold watch, give the typical Gujarati essence.

Previously, the actor had called it a “miracle script”. The project, a humorous entertainer set in Gujarat, is being produced by YRF’s homegrown producer Maneesh Sharma, who also discovered director Divyang Thakkar, who’s marking his debut with the movie.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar will be Ranveer’s next release after ’83, in which the actor will be seen as former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev. He will also be seen in Karan Johar’s Takht.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!