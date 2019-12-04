Jayeshbhai Jordaar FIRST Look: Ranveer Singh Nails The Quirky Gujarati Avatar & We’re Impressed!

To all our surprises, Ranveer Singh and the makers of Jayeshbhai Jordaar have treated fans with the first character look of the actor. Featured as the typical Gujarati, the Simmba actor looks authentic and his transformation is something that deserves applauds.

The character look features Ranveer Singh in an old school avatar. He could be seen wearing a mustard polo T-shirt with polka dots and black patches on the colour and the pocket, along with grey jeans. All the accessories, starting from the belt to the rings on the fingers and the gold watch, give the typical Gujarati essence. The actor evidently has shed some kilos, and his moustache and hairstyle are totally complimenting his look as Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

The character look has been shared by leading daily, Hindustan Times, who has also spoken to Ranveer Singh about his transformation, quoted as “As Charlie Chaplin once said: ‘To truly laugh, you must be able to take your pain, and play with it’. Jayeshbhai is an unlikely hero, an ordinary man, who ends up doing something extraordinary when he’s hurled into a threatening situation. He is sensitive and compassionate, and believes in equal rights between men and women in a society that is deeply rooted in patriarchal ideals and practices.”

Previously, the actor had called it a “miracle script”. The project, a humorous entertainer set in Gujarat, is being produced by YRF’s homegrown producer Maneesh Sharma, who also discovered director Divyang Thakkar, who’s marking his debut with the movie.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar will be Ranveer’s next release after ’83, in which the actor will be seen as former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev.

Ranveer has been on a roll in the industry and has worked with top filmmakers like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rohit Shetty, Zoya Akhtar and Kabir Khan. After amassed nationwide love as an actor across all demographics, it was natural for him to back a newcomer.

