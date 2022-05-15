After collecting 3.25 crores* on its second Friday, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has shown decent growth. The film collected 4 crores* and for a second Saturday, this kind of increase in numbers is still okay. Of course, it’s still all in relative terms because if one talks from an absolute numbers perspective, the numbers are still low. However, such is the state of the industry after the tsunami called KGF Chapter 2 [Hindi] that whatever that comes in extra is most welcome.

The film will cross 110 crores today as the overall numbers currently stand at 108.74 crores*. In fact, if the jump turns out to be bigger than how it was evidenced last week (when Sunday was actually lesser than Friday and Saturday), then it also stands a chance to come closer to the 115 crores mark.

We are able to talk about these numbers also due to the sole reason that competition for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is very weak in the form of Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Had there been even a reasonably decent competition then the Marvel superhero flick would have struggled to gather even this much, considering it’s a barely average film and that too strictly for its fan base. In fact, it’s this very loyal audience that is helping the film make its way towards the 125 crores mark and then go a little ahead of that as well in time to come.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

