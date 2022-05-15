While KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) is currently playing at the least count of screens and shows when compared to Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it is enjoying the best occupancy of them all as it is still a set film with loyal audiences. This can well be evidenced in Saturday collections of 1.70 crores* and that too from a limited showcasing.

Though it would have been amazing had the 2 crores milestone been crossed on Saturday as well, it will now most certainly happen on Sunday. KGF Chapter 2 has traditionally done quite well on Sundays when multiplexes have joined the party as well along with the single screens and this is what would push the collections all over again by the time the weekend is through.

The Prashanth Neel directed film now stands at 423.65 crores* and it by the time the late afternoon shows are through, 425 crores milestone would have been surpassed. This would now practically be the last major milestone since 450 crores is most definitely not happening. Still, the fact that it has reached this far is also a testimony to the fact that the Yash starrer has been the most loved film of 2022.

In fact, after watching the promo I had exclaimed that this was one was a 200 Crore Club blockbuster in the making but KGF Chapter 2 has emerged as an all-time blockbuster to do double the anticipated business.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

