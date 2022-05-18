A new song titled ‘Murari Bava’ will be added to ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ starring Mahesh Babu.

Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh star in this romantic, mass song that was not previously released for moviegoers who saw the movie in theatres.

The makers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata have finally decided to add this song, which will most likely begin playing this weekend, based on the response and collections. Mahesh Babu‘s fans have high expectations for the song’s audio version, which has yet to be released.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata’s song’s censorship has already been completed, and it will be showcased this weekend.

With the success of Parasuram Petla’s directorial, the ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata‘ team is on a high. The movie has already grossed more than Rs 150 crore worldwide.

