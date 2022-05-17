Kichcha Sudeep was in the headlines for the past few weeks due to his social media tussle with Ajay Devgn over the Hindi language, but soon the matter was calmed down. Meanwhile, the South superstar has created his own niche ever since he set foot in the industry in 1997. Over the years, his popularity has grown tremendously and today we’ll talk about his net worth. Scroll down to know more.

In his career 2 decades-long career, the actor has worked majorly in numerous Kannada language films, in addition to appearances in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil language films. Starting his acting career in Thayavva, he then went on to play supporting characters in other films. However, after he appeared in Huchcha, the film opened more opportunities as he later ventured into Bollywood films like Phoonk, Phoonk 2, Rann and Rakta Charitra.

After working in Bollywood for a few years, Kichcha Sudeep returned to the south where he worked with big filmmakers and gave a number of hits. Looking at his blockbuster filmography, it is safe to say that the actor is one of the most successful stars of Indian cinema. As reported by FilmyFocus, Sudeep’s net worth is more than 16 Million Dollars i.e Rs 125 crores.

With such humongous net worth, Kichcha Sudeep is surely living his life to the fullest. Reportedly, the actor charges around 5 Crores per film. Apart from acting and directing, he also hosts Bigg Boss Kannada, and going by the reports, for the last season the Makkhi star charged around 8 Crores per episode, making it 96 Crore for the whole season.

Other than this, the actor is also the captain of the Karnataka Bulldozers cricket team that competes in the Celebrity Cricket League. Between the year, 2012-2014, he was appointed as the brand ambassador of Joyalukkas (a Jewellery Retail Chain), Bangalore Traffic Police Department, Intex Technologies (India) Mobiles & Paragon Footwear.

On the work front, Kichcha Sudeep is gearing up for his upcoming action-adventure film Vikrant Rona. The film which promises edge-of-the-seat thrills will release on July 28, 2022. The movie also stars, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok.

