The trailer of superstar Kamal Haasan’s latest flick ‘Vikram’ has garnered 1.2 crore views within 24 hours of its launch on YouTube.

Southern stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil are also playing major roles opposite Kamal in the movie.

The movie directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj is all set to release by June 3. ‘Vikram‘ is one of the most anticipated films from the Tamil film industry.

After launching the trailer, Kamal wrote “Our endeavour now belongs to you.” The action packed trailer is loved by hardcore fans of Kamal, Sethupathi and Fahadh and they are eagerly looking forward to the release of the movie.

Anirudh has scored the music, Girish Gangadharan is the director of photography and the movie is produced by Kamal Haasan and R. Mahendran.

