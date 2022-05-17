Prabhas was last seen in Radhe Shyam but the movie left many disappointed, however, the actor will soon be back as an action hero in Salaar. The Prashanth Neel directorial has been touted as an action thriller. Earlier looking at the weight gain of the lead star, his fans were shocked but seems like their voices have reached the actor. As per reports, he will go under massive physical transformation for his character. Scroll down below to know the whole scoop.

Advertisement

The Baahubali star will play the titular character in the upcoming film which also features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu in key roles. Meanwhile, there’s no update about the release date yet but it is expected that the film will hit theatres in the second half of 2023.

Advertisement

As per reports by India Today, Prabhas is expected to undergo a drastic physical transformation for Salaar. He’ll be losing a lot of weight for the Prashanth Neel directorial and fans will be happy to know that the pan India star will look slim and trim in the upcoming action film.

More than anyone, Salaar director Prashanth Neel is super excited about Prabhas’ transformation as he’s closely monitoring his makeover. The physical change will help the film’s approach as the actor will be seen in a very new and different avatar.

Meanwhile, an earlier report claimed that Neel and his team have redesigned some action sequences in the film. Reportedly, the change is happening due to the humongous response KGF Chapter 2 received and the makers are also promising that the film will be high on never-seen-before action scenes.

Along with Salaar, Prabhas will be soon completing two schedules of Project K, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani. After completing it, he’ll resume work on Prashanth Neel’s actioner.

Must Read: TEXT

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube