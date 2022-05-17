The multilingual ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, which was released last year in December, saw tremendous success at the box office. Following the success, reports claimed that Allu Arjun and celebrated filmmaker Atlee Kumar are collaborating on a film. This came as exciting news for all the fans of Telugu star and the ace filmmaker.

For the unversed, he is one of the renowned filmmakers in Tamil cinema who made his smashing directorial debut with the Tamil film Rajarani. He later went on to helm blockbuster films like Mersal, Theri, and Bigil. The filmmaker is seemingly in demand.

Atlee Kumar and Pushpa fame Allu Arjun’s collaboration for a project had got fans all excited, but it seems the excitement is only short-lived. As latest reports claimed that the Telugu star has backed off from the project after learning about the filmmaker’s remuneration.

Atlee had reportedly asked for Rs. 35 Cr as his fee. However, it is also worth pointing out that there’s no official confirmation on the report. Earlier it was claimed that Lyca Productions which backed Tamil mega-starrers throughout the years, including 2.0, Kaththi, and Darbar was producing Atlee and Allu’s film. It was touted as a pan-India project.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun’s remuneration saw a significant hike following the success of Pushpa: The Rise. Lyca Productions reportedly offered Allu Arjun a whopping Rs. 100 crore. On the other hand, Atlee Kumar is helming a film starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara. The movie is tentatively titled ‘Lion’.

The film is highly anticipated since SRK will be seen in a double role, while Nayanthara will play an investigating officer. This film will also mark Atlee’s Bollywood debut.

