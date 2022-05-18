Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Vikram (Hindi version) is one of the much-awaited films of the year. The action-thriller’s trailer was released two days ago and within 24 hrs, the trailer garnered 1.2 crore views. The film stars Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahad Faasil in important roles.

Advertisement

Superstar Kamal is returning to the silver screen after four years since he got busy with his political career and hosting the reality show Bigg Boss Tamil. His last release was Vishwaroopam 2 in 2018. So excitement around the film is at an all-time high.

Advertisement

Vikram trailer (Hindi version) is filled with hidden references, indicating a three-way tussle between the characters played by Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi. While the trailer hardly gives away the plot, what it does offer is a glimpse of the film’s grand scale of action.

The action thriller was packed with high octane action scenes that had guns, explosions and gangsters as Anirudh Ravichandran’s “Eagle is Coming” song was playing in the background. Kamal’s baritone voiceover saying, “In my jungle it is I who decide who will live through the night and not nature,” sets up the story for Vikram. It was one of the highlights of the trailer as well.

Girish Gangadhar’s cinematography and the crisp editing of Philomin Raj are commendable. Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj stands out with his powerful punchlines such as “Only a masked man can unravel the face of a masked man” and “One Man’s revolution is another man’s terrorism”. Watch the trailer below:

Kamal Haasan is a huge star and his star power could rake up a massive collection on opening day. Going by the trailer and the excitement around the film Vikram (Hindi Version), we could say that the opening day collection could be close to Rs 4.5 crore. This means it could have a better opening than Pushpa: The Rise (Hindi) had.

Must Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Talks For Another Pan-India Collaboration Right After Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube