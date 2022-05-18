Pushpa 2 has already been creating a lot of hype amongst the audience even before the film even entered the production stage. There have been a lot of queries about the second instalment after the success of Pushpa: The Rise and looks like some crucial details have now been leaked. The film reportedly has a whopping budget and would have no Bollywood stars, contrary to the rumours doing the rounds on twitter.

For the unversed, Pushpa hit the theatres in December last year and became one of the highest grossers of the year 2021. The mpovie features Allu Arjun in the lead role and fans are clearly excited to see more of Fahadh Faasil in the next instalment. Even though no plot details have been shared so far, most reports suggest that a script has already been locked and the shooting will begin in June or July.

A source close to Idlebrain recently revealed a bunch of details about Pushpa 2 and said, “While the story of Pushpa: The Rule is in place, Sukumar will be sitting down with his writing team again to nail the perfect screenplay. He has recharged his batteries by taking a short trip to the US with his family sometime back, and is now raring to go. Most of the second part too will be shot in Maredumilli forest, East Godavari. As far as the casting goes, chances of Sukumar taking some Bollywood names are slim. The team has delivered a super hit in Hindi by having some familiar names from the south industry and they want to stick to it.”

Speaking about the jaw dropping budget of Pushpa 2, the same source said, “The unit is looking to complete shooting by January next year and allot at least four months for post-production activities. The post-production on the first part was hurried due to the release deadline and they don’t want to repeat the same error again. The scale of the second part will be a notch higher, obviously. The first part was made on a budget of Rs 194 crore, while the producers are looking at investing Rs 400 crore on the second part. At the same time, Mythri Movie Makers are keen on reserving the Hindi dubbing rights with themselves this time around.”

