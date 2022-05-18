Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who recently appeared in Tamil multi-starrer ‘Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal’, is apparently on a signing spree.

‘Majili’ actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is said to have signed another biggie, which she intends to make official soon.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has reportedly signed a film that will be directed by a young filmmaker, while her upcoming mythological love saga ‘Shakunthalam‘ will launch her in the pan-India space.

For the time being, the producers have kept the details of the yet-to-be-launched film of Samantha Ruth Prabhu under wraps.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has also signed a web series deal with Prime Video. Samantha will play an unusual role in ‘Yashoda,’ which is directed by the duo Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan.

