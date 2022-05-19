Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil, the 3 powerhouses will be seen together for the first time on the big screen. The much-awaited action thriller will hit the screens in Hindi on 3rd June 2022.

Brace yourself for yet another Mega Blockbuster from South helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the trailer promises a high-octane action thriller with a triangular face off amongst the three highly acclaimed actors. The gripping narrative is loaded with gangsters, guns, and fight sequences which will surely get the audience on the edge of the seat!

Vikram also features Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Chemban Vinod, and Gayathrie in pivotal roles.

Produced by Kamal Haasan and R. Mahendran, A Raaj Kamal Films International’s Vikram directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and music by Anirudh Ravichander. Pen studios’ Distribution division Pen Marudhar has acquired the Hindi Distribution rights of the film. Watch the action entertainer ‘VIKRAM’ in cinemas on 3rd June 2022.



