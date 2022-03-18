Kannada filmmaker Prashanth Neel made his debut with the 2014 film Ugramm and went on to make the highest grossing Kannada film KGF: Chapter 1 starring Yash in 2018. Needless to say, the director is in huge demand and seemingly cracked a huge deal for his upcoming films. Scroll down to know more.

Prashanth’s film KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj is one of the much-awaited films of the year. The film is all set to hit the big screens this summer and buzz around the film is high.

As per the latest report from Telugu 360, filmmaker Prashanth Neel closed the overseas deals of KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash and Salaar starring Prabhas recently. The overseas rights of both films have been acquired by Phars Films for a whopping amount of Rs 100 crores. This is a huge deal for an Indian film excluding Baahubali and RRR.

The latest development reassures the faith that both films will do great business at the box office. Now fans are eagerly waiting for the films to release in theatres. The report comes at a time when Neel’s action thriller Salaar’s shoot is yet to be completed.

The action thriller was announced on December 2, 2020. The film also marks the first collaboration between Prabhas and Prashanth Neel. Shruti Haasan will be the female lead in the film. It is being shot simultaneously in Telugu and Kannada languages.

Talking about the film, Prashanth Neel said to PTI, “We are all geared up to present one of a kind actioner to our audiences. They are definitely going to see Prabhas in a never seen before avatar, which am confident cinema fans will love.”

Prabhas also said, “This is a very exciting film and my character is extremely violent, so this is something I haven’t really done before. It’s a pan-Indian film and I can’t wait to be on the sets already.”

Are y’all excited to watch Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 and Prabhas’ Salaar? Tell us in the space below.

