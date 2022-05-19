Malavika Mohanan is a popular actor who is not just famous for her gorgeous looks but also for her stern and witty stance on certain matters. The actress does not shy away from calling trolls out whenever required and that is exactly what she did in a recent social media segment. In an interactive Twitter segment, a follower was seen accusing her of not being good at her job and she had the perfect way of shutting him down with just a few sharp words.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Malavika is a popular artist in the south who has presented the audience with a series of hits in the last few years. She is well known for her movies like Pattam Pole and Petta while her most recent movie, Master, did exceptionally well amongst the audience. She plays the character Charulatha in the film and her work got quite some recognition from the viewers, not just in Tamil Nadu but around the country.

Advertisement

In a recent interactive session on Twitter, Malavika Mohanan was told that she is not a good actor. The hater wrote, “We all & you know that you aren’t that good & terrible at acting People who call themselves as your fans are just fetish for your photoshoot & hot photos in social media IMO Wt u think about this @MalavikaM_ #AskMalavika.

As a reply, Malavika Mohanan decided to put the hater in place as she wrote, “Does that mean even you are a fan of my photoshoots given that you’re following me on Twitter?”

We all & you know that you aren't that good & terrible at acting

People who call themselves as your fans are just fetish for your photoshoot & hot photos in social media IMO

Wt u think about this @MalavikaM_ #AskMalavika — Hari Asylum || Dwight Schrute Stan :'( (@Friday56580240) May 18, 2022

Does that mean even you are a fan of my photoshoots given that you’re following me on Twitter? — malavika mohanan (@MalavikaM_) May 18, 2022

Another follower, Malavika Mohanan was asked about thoughts on KGF Chapter 2 star Yash as the comment read, “#AskMalavika I think you and @TheNameIsYash is good pair so plz do one movie with our BOSS.” Malavika was quick to jump in on the idea as she said, “I agree with you 100%.”

#AskMalavika

I think you and @TheNameIsYash is good pair so plz do one movie with our BOSS. — Gowrish .G (@GowrishG4) May 18, 2022

I agree with you 100% — malavika mohanan (@MalavikaM_) May 18, 2022

Tune in to Koimoi for more on South

Must Read: KGF 3: Prashanth Neel’s Film To Have A Crossover Between Prabhas’ Salaar & Yash’s KGF? Hombale Films’ Producer Breaks Silence, “The Thought Is In The Back Of Our Mind..”

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube