The makers of Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha’s next movie officially announced the title of the love story as ‘Kushi’ on Monday.

Advertisement

But Telugu folk, particularly Pawan Kalyan’s fans, have had mixed reactions to the title.

Advertisement

Because SJ Surah’s directorial ‘Kushi’ (2001), starring Bhumika Chawla as the female lead, is an irreplaceable classic in Pawan’s career and is beloved by his fans, the adaptation of the same title has sparked a backlash.

Getting a hold of a classic title amid huge expectations has been an even bigger problem, as the first look poster has received mixed reviews as well. Vijay’s outfits reveal an odd sense of style, irking Pawan’s fans and other general audiences as well.

Pawan’s fans have been discussing the same on social media as they express their dissatisfaction over Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Kushi’ title.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

Being directed by ‘Ninnu Kori’, ‘Majili’ fame Siva Nirvana, Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha’s ‘Kushi’ is set in Kashmir and features the Army as the main setting. Mythri Movie Makers is financing the film.

Must Read: Salaar: Prabhas Finally Listens To Fans As The Star To Undergo Drastic Physical Transformation For The Actioner?

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube