It was a stable Tuesday for Top Gun: Maverick as 1.75 crores* more came in. Monday collections were 2 crores* so the hold has been decent so far. Not that the film is turning out to be a hit or something; and the overall numbers too are basically on the lower side. Still, what matters is that the film is collecting and will have a decent little run.

Interestingly, Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun: Maverick is competing with Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34. Now the common factor between the two films is that both deal with aviation action and have loads of related drama in there. In its lifetime run, Runway 34 collected 32.00* crores and it would be interesting to see if Top Gun: Maverick manages to surpass that total. By the look of things it would be touch and go and looks like it may end up closing around 30 crores, more so since there are three new films arriving this Friday.

So far, Top Gun: Maverick has collected 16.75 crores* and these are lesser than what one expected from it to begin with. Ideally, the film should have been making a dash towards the 40-50 cross range at least. In fact it is surprising that the response to Top Gun: Maverick in India is a bit lukewarm since globally it is making quite some waves already and would be one of the biggest hits of the year so far.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

