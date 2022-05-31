Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Day 11: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu starrer released on May 20 and it is still going strong at the box office even after two weeks. Now the film’s success can be compared with The Kashmir Files which rocked the box office earlier this year.

Anees Bazmee’s directorial is now racing beyond the 100 crore club and on it’s way to becoming a big success at the box office this year. For the unversed, the horror-comedy is a sequel to the 2007 hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa which had Akshay Kumar, and Vidya Balan and was set in a psychological thriller zone.

As per the latest trade report, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 crosses the 125 Crore* mark on Monday and it is better than the second Friday’s collection which is recorded at Rs 6. 2 crore. The film is all set to enter the 150 crore club soon. Interestingly, the film’s performance is better than even Alia Bhatt’s film Gangubai Kathiawadi’s collection.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial stands at a total of 117.64 crores* in India and became the first 100 crores Bollywood grosser of 2022. Kartik Aaryan starrer could be the second clean hit at the box office after Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files which managed to collect 207.33 crores in the second week and 234.03 Crores in its lifetime run.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan, who is basking in the glory of the box office success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, recently visited the holy city Varanasi. Reportedly, it was part of Kartik‘s vow to visit sacred spots if his film tastes a success. He had the crowds raving in the holy city as he visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple and performed the Ganga aarti.

*Estimates. Final numbers are awaited.

