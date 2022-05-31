Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has given somewhat a relief to Bollywood after back to back box office failures. Starring Kartik Aaryan in a lead, the film has already crossed the 100 crores in its collection and is on its way to becoming a big success. It has definitely paved a bright way for upcoming Bollywood releases.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a sequel to the 2007 hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa which had Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and was set in a psychological thriller zone. Speaking of Kartik‘s film, it’s a horror-comedy. Without damaging the legacy of its prequel, the film has done a terrific job at ticket windows and below is its daily breakdown.

Day 1- 14.11 crores

Day 2- 18.34 crores

Day 3- 23.51 crores

First weekend- 55.96 crores

Day 4- 10.75 crores

Day 5- 9.56 crores

Day 6- 8.51 crores

Day 7- 7.27 crores

First week- 92.05 crores

Day 8- 6.52 crores

Day 9- 11.35 crores

Day 10- 12.77 crores

Day 11- 5.55 crores

Lifetime- 128.24 crores

