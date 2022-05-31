Anek went down on Monday as merely 0.50 crores* more came in. As it is the weekend was quite low at 6.50 crores* and with Monday numbers seeing a further decline from already low Friday of 2.11 crores, there isn’t much that can be expected to come from the film.

With 7 crores* in its kitty so far, this is by no means the kind of box office outcome that was expected from the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer. After all, there is certain excitement factor that’s always associated with his films and the man has been used to delivery big grossers.

Typically his films have opened around the 10 crores mark and there have been multiple back to back centuries scored by him as well. Unfortunately though in case of Anek, even a lifetime of 10 crores won’t be coming in, which means it would turn out to be a forgettable outing, commercially speaking.

The film would be a one week runner and now it has to be seen how does it do once it arrives on OTT. To begin with, Anek may be seeing a digital premier much sooner than the 8 week window. The earlier it arrives, the better it would be for the film so that it can make some impression at least amongst the intelligentsia, while it’s still in news.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

