After collecting 13 crores over the extended weekend, Top Gun: Maverick had a task cut out for itself. It has to hang in well over there from Monday onwards with collections been closer to the Friday numbers. Though there were preview shows and limited release on Wednesday and Thursday respectively, it was Friday when the film had seen a full fledged release for itself and the collections were to the 2.50 crores*.

Advertisement

Well, though Monday wasn’t on the same levels as Friday, which would actually have been ideal, it was still close to that with the drop bring minimal and 2 crores* been accumulated. Now that’s also good enough since it had been with so many Bollywood releases this year, Anek being the latest examples, where Monday has fallen badly after an as it is poor Friday. In case of Top Gun: Maverick, at least that hasn’t been the case which means there is hope of decent weekdays ahead.

Advertisement

So far, the film had collected 15 crores* and it is now set to have a first week total of over 20 crores. Though not much will come in post that since the coming weekend has three big movies coming up, Samrat Prithviraj, Major and Vikram, some sort of numbers should still trickle on, hence taking it past the 30 crores lifetime. With a name like Tom Cruise involved, expectations are of a bigger total but one can just take what it comes in finally.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: Vikram Box Office: It’s Going To Be Kamal Haasan VS Rajinikanth! Will It Manage To Surpass 2.0 To Become The Biggest Tamil Origin Opener Ever?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram