After a shaky start on Wednesday preview shows and Thursday partial release, none of which was promoted well and hence suffered with low footfalls, Top Gun: Maverick managed to find good momentum going forward on Saturday. However, Sunday was flat all over again. Though even Friday was low at 2.50 crores*, Saturday grew well to 4 crores* but Sunday stuck to 4 crores* again, which is not a good sign at all.

With this, the film has managed only 13 crores* so far. A total of around 20 crores would have been ideal but then unlike several Hindi films that are doing disastrous business with such kind of numbers not even coming in their lifetime, at least the Tom Cruise starrer is doing something, though still not optimal. In any case, it isn’t as if this was an event film for the audiences and though it’s a big-budget affair, eventually it’s an aviation action flick, a genre that doesn’t bring in as many footfalls as, for example, a Fast and The Furious franchise may.

The film now needs to do good to very good business in days to follow so that it can retain screens. After all, coming Friday would be quite heavy with Prithviraj, Major and Vikram coming up. Moreover, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is not going away anywhere. Amidst this, Top Gun: Maverick has a task cut out for itself to make space for itself amidst all the competition.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

