Akshay Kumar starrer Samrat Prithviraj finally hits the big screen after getting delayed due to the COVID-10 pandemic. Since the trailer launch, the film has been creating a lot of buzz for being a visual spectacle and having an amazing cast members. Many are expecting the film to be a major box office hit, meanwhile, let’s have a look at how the historical epic is fairing in advance booking.

Advertisement

Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the film also stars Manushi Chhillar (making her Hindi film debut) along with Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Manav Vij, Ashutosh Rana and Sakshi Tanwar. The historical drama movie is based on Prithviraj Raso, a Braj language epic poem about the life of Prithviraj Chauhan, a Rajput king from the Chahamana dynasty.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, everybody has big hopes for Akshay Kumar starrer Samrat Prithviraj, scroll below to check out the advance booking of the movie in major Indian cities.

Mumbai

The buzz for Samrat Prithviraj in the entertainment capital of the country seems very low. Currently, there are hardly any bookings for the day and looking at the status as of now only 5% of shows are only booked.

Delhi

Meanwhile, Delhi is showing a good response for the Akshay Kumar starrer as 20% of shows are currently booked and looking at it, feels like the bookings for the other half of the day will pick up from the afternoon.

Bengaluru

Although Samrat Prithviraj is clashing with two south biggies Vikram and Major, the advance booking for the historical drama in the region is at 15%.

Hyderabad

Among other major cities, Hyderabad is showing a much better response and as of now close to 30% of shows are booked.

Pune

There are a large number of shows for Samrat Prithviraj but currently, less than 5% of shows are only booked.

Chennai

Chennai never disappoints in terms of advance booking. Even though there are only a handful of shows for the Akshay Kumar film but still close to 60% of shows are already booked, while other shows are filling faster.

Kolkata, Chandigarh and Ahmedabad

Being a major regions of the country, there are hardly any shows that are booked for Samrat Prithviraj, it is now expected that the film will get a better response on Saturday and Sunday.

Must Read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office: Collection Over 130 Crores Makes This Kartik Aaryan Starrer A HIT, Returns Cross 110% Mark

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram