Now that Johnny Depp has won the defamation trial against Amber Heard, a lot of doors are expected to open for him. He witnessed a lot of loss in terms of reputation, movies and finance in the past 6 years. The biggest blow was when he was removed from Fantastic Beasts 3 despite shooting for a day because he lost the UK libel trial. But will there be an entry in Pirates Of The Caribbean again? Scroll below for details.

Ever since the verdict is out, Depp fans have been bombarding social media and demanding Disney apologize to the actor. He has been a part of the Pirates franchise since its inception in 2003. But the studios announced a spin-off with the 6th instalment featuring Margot Robbie as the leading actor.

Amid the defamation trial, there were reports that the production house has no plans to call back Johnny Depp and Pirates Of The Caribbean 6 will indeed be made without him. But now, a former Disney executive has given major hopes to fans as he suggests a possibility.

The former executive told People, “I absolutely believe post-verdict that Pirates is primed for rebooting with Johnny as Capt. Jack back on board. There is just too much potential box-office treasure for a beloved character deeply embedded in the Disney culture.”

The statement continued, “With (producer) Jerry Bruckheimer riding high on the massive success of Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick, there is huge appetite for bringing back bankable Hollywood stars in massively popular franchises.”

Well, that gives a lot of hope to Johnny Depp fans who desperately want to see him return as Captain Jack Sparrow.

