Madonna is one of the most iconic pop singers in history. She not only helped in shaping the music industry but has also paved the way for many other female artists like Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, and Dua Lipa. As iconic as her songs are, so are her performances during concerts, award shows, and more.

Advertisement

We all remember the famous MTV VMAs 2003, where she shared a kiss with fellow singer Britney Spears. This another time, the pop queen planted a smooch on Drake during Coachella. Besides locking lips with people, the Material Girl singer is also known for her on-stage antics.

Advertisement

The elaborated stage setup and the funky costumes are a plus. But did you know there was a time when she allegedly received arrest threats over one of her performances? Madonna recently took to her Instagrams stories and claimed that police “threatened to arrest” her on multiple occasions during her Blond Ambition tour in 1990.

Madonna’s performance of the song Like a Virgin drew a lot of controversies back then. Not just from the public but allegedly even from the Catholic Church and the then Pope himself. “The Vatican cancelled all my shows in Rome! See how I paved the road for you b****es??” the singer said.

Her s*xually charged performance included simulating m*sturbation on stage, groping herself, and also, humping on a bed. This is not the only time that the Take a Bow singer faced backlash. In fact, she has been a part of several controversies in the past.

It isn’t just religious groups that have condemned Madonna. MTV has banned some of her sensational songs like “Justify My Love.” Another time, she published a coffee table book titled, ‘S*x.’ It contained explicit content, and while some saw it as a radical movie on her part, others were outraged over the photos.

Must Read: Johnny Depp’s ‘Jack Sparrow’ Begs On The Streets, Impressed Fans Say “This Would Work On Me” & Call Him “Johnny Debt”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram