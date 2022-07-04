Pixar Animation Studios’ Lightyear, which was one of the much-awaited films of this year, was released last month. While fans were eager to watch the film, many fans of the original Toy Story series were disappointed that Tim Allen was retained. Tom Hanks, who voiced Woody, has now opened up about it.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Hanks and Allen voiced Woody, the space ranger Lightyear in the original series. When Pixar decided to give a spinoff to the space ranger’s character with the latest film, Chris Evans was inducted to the voice for the space ranger. Fans of the original Toy Story series were disappointed as Allen was not retained for the role.

Advertisement

Tim Allen too recently expressed disappointment with the studio’s decision for retaining him for Lightyear. Now during a conversation with The Independent, Tom Hanks was asked if he felt odd to be going up against Buzz Lightyear at the box office. The star is seen in Baz Luhrmann’s new Elvis biopic.

Tom said, “How about that? I actually wanted to go head-to-head with Tim Allen and then they didn’t let Tim Allen do it. I don’t understand that.” Further commenting on Chris Evans voicing for the space ranger character, “Yeah, yeah, I know. Here’s the thing: I want to go back in the theatre with a bunch of strangers and leave with something in common. That’s what I want to do and, going to see a movie with [Allen] – I’m looking forward to that.”

Last month, producer Galyn Susman explained why Tim Allen was not retained for Buzz Lightyear but Chris was cast for the role. Talking to The Hollywood Reporter, he said, “Tim really is the embodiment of the toy Buzz, and this isn’t the toy world, so it really doesn’t make sense. There’s not really a role. It would just cause more confusion for audiences instead of helping them understand the movie we’re trying to tell.”

As per the producer, Toy Story’s Andy received a Buzz Lightyear action figure for his birthday back in 1995. The action figure was based on his favorite movie – and Lightyear is that film. Essentially, Buzz in Lightyear is a fictional character, who was then turned into the toy we know and love from Toy Story. This also explains why Chris Evans was cast for the role instead of Tim Allen.

Must Read: Johnny Depp’s ‘Jack Sparrow’ Begs On The Streets, Impressed Fans Say “This Would Work On Me” & Call Him “Johnny Debt”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram