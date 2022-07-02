Tara Sutaria, who made her Bollywood film debut with Student of the Year 2, is all set to impress the audiences with her performance in the soon-to-release Ek Villain Returns.

While Tara will soon turn 5 films old, the actress is known for her impeccable fashion scene and being able to pull off different looks and styles.

Today we are going to talk about one such fashion aspect. Bling is something people love – well not many. Some are sceptical of wearing such outfits because they fear it may take away the shine from them as a person and put the spotlight on the shiny outfit. But not Ms Sutaria. She is not insecure to rock glitzy ensembles and slays them almost every single time she wears them.

Today, we bring you 5 of her blingy and glitzy outfits that prove any girls can slay in it too, and shine. From desi looks to figure-hugging outfits and even a two-piece set – check out the different bling looks Tara Sutaria slayed.

First up is Tara Sutaria in this white Manish Malhotra ensemble adorned with lines and lines of shinny stones and work all along the blouse, lehenga and dupatta. The tassels on both the dupatta and lehenga add a more ethereal feel to the outfit making her shine like a star. Styled with minimal diamond jewellery and loose waves – doesn’t she look like an angel?!

From a desi look to a western one – Ms Sutaria is a slayer in bling. For an appearance in May, Tara opted for a shiny Artinë body-hugging blingy dress. The glitzy dress – featuring a plunging sweetheart neckline and feather details along the hemline, showed off her well-toned body even better. She accessorized the dress with killer heels, tiny earrings and rings. She kept her makeup light but on-point while her hair flew free.

Besides impressing fans with her acting chops in films, Tara Sutaria also wins hearts that to her appearing as a showstopper at many fashion shows. When she walked the ramp for Dolly J at the Times Fashion Week in May, the SOTY 2 actress showed off her flawless skin in a backless glitzy gown that also featured a high slit. Here her only accessory was a million-dollar smile that’s contagious!

Who said bling and glitz is only gold? Well, the Heropanti 2 actress is here to prove that wrong. In March this year, the actress wore a white Yousef Al Jasmi and looked like a desi, angelic version of Kim Kardashian. The figure-hugging dress – that ended at her feet gave her a perfect silhouette as it showed off her curves better than a bikini could. Dangling earrings, bangles, light makeup and a messy pony made the ensemble stand out even more.

Last on our list of glitzy outfits Tara Sutaria wore is this bling set by designer Anamika Khanna. Comprising of a golden top and jacket (that feature glitzy work) and simple white bottoms, the actress looked regal by pairing it with a gold choker necklace and golden work studded jootis. Goddess in gold right!

Take inspiration from Tara girls we are sure that just like her you too will slay the shiny looks. After all, girls like to bling – right!

