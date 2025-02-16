Art of Living’s International Women’s Conference (IWC) marked its milestone 10th year by organizing Stylish Insideout: Fashion for a Cause, a unique showcase blending haute couture with purpose, curated from works of India’s top designers. Prominent models and influencers Sakshi Malik, Vishnupriya, and Malvika Lilla graced the event, donning ensembles from Manish Malhotra, Rahul Mishra, Tarun Tahiliani, and other recognized designer labels. Celebrity stylist Ami Patel styled the models.

The event didn’t merely focus on fashion but transformed into a movement. Proceeds from live auctions during the show will help support the Gift A Smile Project, which funds the 1300+ Art of Living Free Schools. These institutions educate over a lakh students from underprivileged communities in India’s most remote areas, where most kids are first-generation learners.

Art of Living’s International Women’s Conference Presented A Star-Studded Lineup Of Speakers

Over nearly two decades and across nine editions, the International Women’s Conference has united 463 eminent speakers and over 6,000 delegates from 100 countries. The conference offers a sanctuary for women to reflect, inspire, learn, and share their journeys, all while delving deep within through meditation, breathwork, and yoga amidst the serene environs of the Art of Living International Center.

The lineup of speakers this year at IWC is a beautiful blend of India’s most influential women leaders from politics, films, social work, policy making, music, and entertainment. Notable speakers include the Hon. President of India, Smt. Draupadi Murmu; Hon. Smt. Annapurna Devi (Union Minister of Women and Child Development, India), Hon. Ms. Shobha Karandlaje (Member of Parliament, India), Smt. Hema Malini; Ms. Sonakshi Sinha; Smt. Hon. Maria-Georgiana Teodorescu (Member of the European Parliament, Romania), and Hon. Dasho Dechen Wangmo (Head, Lead Agency for Mental Health – PEMA, Bhutan).

The Theme Of Art of Living’s International Women’s Conference 2025

This year, Art of Living’s International Women’s Conference presented the theme of “Just Be.” Through the theme, the conference explored the many secrets of the mind and consciousness. The theme takes from these beautiful lines penned by the global spiritual master Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, which reads: “Just Be / True joy is going beyond your identity / Real rest is going beyond your desires / Mature love is feeling the oneness / Relax… and Just Be! / Events are transitory / Pick up the wisdom and be free!”

At the conference, the participants had the opportunity to have meaningful conversations, meditative experiences, and memorable heart-to-heart interactions with Gurudev around various facets of the mind and consciousness through the lens of leadership, entrepreneurship, technology, and arts.

