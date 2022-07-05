Ever since Disha Patani entered the entertainment industry, she has just grown as an artist. However, sometimes she finds herself embroiled in controversies and gets blamed for unnecessary reasons. Something similar happened when she shared artwork of the Black Clover character Nero made by her brother, Suryansh. Soon after sharing the picture, netizens accused the actress of plagiarising the artwork made by an Argentinian artist named, Inhoso.

For the unversed, the above-mentioned show is a Japanese manga series and famous anime written and illustrated by Yūki Tabata. The story revolves around a young lad named Asta who was born with no powers and is on a quest to become the next wizard king. Nero the anti-magic bird is Asta’s constant companion in the anime series.

Coming back to the topic, in 2020 Disha Patani shared a portrait of the Black Clover character Nero which was made by her brother, Suryansh. Sharing the artwork on her Instagram, the Malang actress wrote, “my little bro’s art inspired by inhoso.”

Soon after Disha Patani shared the image, the actress started getting backlash as many felt the Black Clover character artwork was plagiarized and claimed that it was not an original drawing but it is taken from Argentinian artist Inhoso. Things took a wild turn when the artist came to know about this and reacting to the same he wrote, “Sorry I fell asleep. The thing is that this influencer/celeb reposted one of my drawing, cropped it (the watermark) and claimed her little brother drew it. I am not her little brother and this whole thing is without my consent.”

However, the artist further shared that he can’t take any legal action against the actress as the character doesn’t belong to him as it’s fan art and added, “Fan-arts are actually kind of illegal so I can’t do much about it. I know it’s a bit frustrating but it’s a copyrighted character.”

Later when the matter escalated more, Disha Patani decided to give clarification about the artwork and taking to her Instagram stories the actress shared a step-by-step breakdown of her brother’s drawing.

On the work front, Disha is gearing up for the release of Ek Villain Returns that also stars, Tara Sutaria, John Abraham, and Arjun Kapoor.

