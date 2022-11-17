Fashion is objective and what one’s likes may rub others the wrong way. One celeb who mostly falls in the latter category is actress and reality star Uorfi Javed. The Bigg Boss OTT fame – who leaves people with raised eyebrows with her dressing choices, recently wore a bejewelled sheer skirt and days later singer-songwriter Taylor Swift also slayed in a similar ensemble.

Almost a week ago, Uorfi – who earlier went by the name Urfi Javed, was spotted by paps in Mumbai looking stunning in a white bodysuit complete with a bejewelled sheer skirt and a beige oversized coat. Days later to the 2022 MTV EMA’s Red Carpet (November 13) the ‘Midnight’ singer raised the temperature in a black bodysuit covered and a similar-looking sheer shimmery mesh skirt.

Except for the colour, both outfits looked very similar. Netizens were quick to note the similarities between the two and had mixed reactions to them. Read on to know what they have to say.

Comparing Taylor and Uorfi Javed’s look, one user noted, “Taylor Swift and this girl have hell and heaven difference😂” Another, calling online bullies hypocrites added, “Now in comments section you can see double standard and double faced people… 🤣🤣🤣they’re wearing same dress but so cold Humitarian person deciding by their nationality and background…..”

While picking Taylor’s look as their favourite, one social media also appreciated Uorfi Javed’s style. They wrote, “Taylor Swift wore better coz that skirt is not made by her it is made by her stylist …Urfi atleast tried this bold look ..comon we should apreciate her guys” Another, sharing the same views commented, “She’s foreigners and she’s not 🚫 …… That’s the difference …” A third added, “Taylor is the Goddess but Urfi also was looking great” Another commented, “Nothing wrong with urfi except she born in India…”

Supporting Uorfi for slaying the ensemble amidst the backlash she receives, one netizen wrote, “I also love Indian culture and its heritage but what about individuality ! Urfi is an individual, she has her own choice. I think she has born in a wrong place , she deserve to be in Hollywood or some best fashion shows and she will definitely rock there. Or each and every individual can’t be your type always.”

Who do you think looked better in the bodysuit paired with a bejewelled sheer skirt? Let us know in the comments.

