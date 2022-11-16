For the first time in the history of the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 16’, the makers will be seen sealing the smoking room next to the garden area of the house to punish the housemates for smoking outside.

In a promo shared by the show on the channel Colors on Instagram, Bigg Boss can be seen expressing his disappointment at the housemates for smoking outside the room despite repeated warnings.

Hence, as a punishment, Bigg Boss 16 announces that he is now going to seal the smoking room.

“Aap jaise heroes ho toh villains ki zaroorat hi kya hai. Mubarak ho, Bigg Boss ke inihaas mein aap ki meherbani se, aaj hum iss show ko�(If one has heroes like you all, why do we need villains? Congratulations, for the first time in the history of Bigg Boss, we are going to…),” the voice of Bigg Boss 16 can be heard saying.

Sajid Khan can be heard saying: “I am not going to apologise”.

The decision comes after repeated warnings to the housemates especially Sajid Khan, asking them not to smoke a cigarette in the garden area of Bigg Boss 16 house.

