In the upcoming episode of “Bigg Boss 16”, all housemates will be seen revolting against the show’s most controversial contestant Archana Gautam. Archana, who was recently kicked out of the controversial reality show owing to physical violence against a fellow contestant, has been clashing with every single individual since her return.

In tonight’s episode, Archana will be seen not listening to captain Sajid Khan and refraining from completing her household duties. All inmates, unhappy with her attitude, will be seen going against her since she keeps sleeping and is unwilling to do her duties.

All the Bigg Boss 16 housemates will then be seen throwing Archana Gautam’s belongings into the jail. Shiv Thakre, Gautam Vig, Shalin Bhanot, and MC Stan will also be seen lifting the mattress on which Archana is sleeping and throwing it.

As Archana Gautam is not performing her duties, Ankit Gupta is now doing them.

Do you think the contestant’s reaction is just? Let us know in the comments.

