To celebrate her closest friend Shalin Bhanot’s birthday, co-contestant Tina Datta surprised him by decorating his bed with rose petals.

She even prepared a special “sooji sheera” for him. Shalin and Sumbul Touquer celebrated their birthdays on the reality show.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the recent episode, Tina was seen asking Sajid Khan if she feels Shalin Bhanot will keep her happy.

To which, Sajid replied that he feels Shalin Bhanot will do everything to not keep her unhappy.

Sajid then told Shalin Bhanot that he should not break Tina’s heart and that she is falling for him.

At night, Shalin Bhanot sat near Tina’s bed. He held her hand and said: “We hardly know each other, we are new and I can’t lose you.”

Tina told him that both their lives are scarred.

Shalin Bhanot replied: “We both are scarred, but here I am wanting to give our lives another take.”

Shalin promised to be by her side and not let her go.

Tina and Shalin have had a strong bond during their Bigg Boss 16 stint. Last month, Shalin Bhanot had even told Gautam Vig that he had his feelings for Tina.

Must Read: Sajid Khan Accused Of Se*ual Misconduct Once Again By Sheela Priya Seth Who Revealed Bigg Boss 16 Contestant Asked Her To Massage Her Bre*sts Daily

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News