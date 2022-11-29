Rhea Chakraborty gets trolled for everything that she does on social media. Ever since the actress was arrested in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, netizens have never missed an opportunity to mock her on social media. Earlier today, the actress was spotted at an event in the city and was seen interacting with dogs in a cute viral video and netizens are yet again bashing her for the same. Scroll below to take a look at her video.

Rhea is quite popular on social media with over 3 million followers on Instagram. The actress also happens to be quite active on the photo-sharing platform and often gives a glimpse of her personal and professional life to the fans.

Earlier today, Rhea Chakraborty was spotted in the city interacting with dogs in the viral video where she can be seen promoting a canine food brand. The actress is dressed in a red and black polo neck t-shirt that she paired with denims and a cool pair of sneakers and looked pretty as ever in the same.

Take a look at the video below:

Reacting to her video, a user on Instagram commented, “Idhar insano ko english aati nhi aur ye kutto ko suna rhi he😂😂😂”

Another user commented, “She should be brand ambassador for gold diggers.”

A third user commented, “Insano ko toh nahi choda atleast janwaro ko toh chod de😂”

A fourth user commented, “Is manhos ko dekhti hu to SSR ki yad aati h😢😢”

This isn’t the first time that Rhea Chakraborty is trolled for her public appearance and gets targeted by netizens every now and then on social media.

