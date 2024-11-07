Andhra Pradesh High Court has provided significant relief to actor Allu Arjun after dismissing a case filed against him by the police. The case involved a complaint regarding a breach of the Election Commission’s Model Code of Conduct. Along with Arjun, former Nandyal MLA Silpa Ravi Chandra Kishore Reddy was also involved in the case.

Earlier this year, the Pushpa star attended a public event in Nandyal to support his friend Silpa Ravi during the election campaign. His visit attracted a large gathering, including a rally with motorcycles and cars, followed by a crowd gathering at Silpa Ravi’s residence. Although no prior permission was obtained for these events, police provided security for Allu Arjun’s visit.

Following the event, the Election Commission received complaints against the duo. In response, Nandyal Two Town Police filed a case against Arjun and Ravi, citing a violation of election guidelines. Allu Arjun and Silpa Ravi eventually approached the Andhra Pradesh High Court, seeking the dismissal of the case.

After reviewing the case, the High Court postponed its ruling to November 6. On this date, the court ruled in favor of Arjun and Silpa Ravi, dismissing the petition filed by the police and providing relief to both parties.

On the work front, Allu Arjun is currently busy with the film Pushpa: The Rule. The movie, directed by Sukumar, will be released on December 5th, 2024. Rashmika Mandanna plays the lead actress role, while DSP is scoring the music.

