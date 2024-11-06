Kamal Haasan is undoubtedly one of the most proficient actors of his generation. He has made remarkable contributions to the film industry and carved a mark for himself. He is known for picking unconventional yet powerful roles for his films. His ambitions as a filmmaker are reflected in his art.

Mani Ratnam is one of those directors whose works make a mark on viewers and ensure a new experience each time. His movies have been an inseparable part of Indian cinema. Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam joined forces for Nayakan, which was released about 36 years ago. These two powerhouses have come together once again with the promise of a stunning movie, Thug Life.

The title of the film was announced in September 2023. Following that update, there was barely any news about the movie besides additional cast members joining the team. The plot details and release date for ‘Thug Life’ are still a secret. The anticipation for new information for the film was met with a surprise announcement on November 5, 2024.

Kamal Haasan Thug Life Teaser Release Date

Mani Ratnam’s entertainment company, Madras Talkies, made a stunning announcement on its X handle on November 5, 2024. The company announced that the ‘Thug Life’ teaser will be released on November 7, to coincide with Kamal Haasan’s 70th birthday. The tweet featured the caption “Watch out for the Thugs on November 7!” alongside official posters of the film in five languages. The poster shows a pencil sketch of Kamal Haasan’s character from the film alongside the movie credits and the teaser announcement.

When did Kamal Haasan’s film ‘Thug Life’ wrap up shooting?

According to Raaj Kamal Films International’s YouTube video, ‘Thug Life’ finished filming sometime in September 2024 and was released on September 24, 2024. We can see Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam, along with some crew members, as Mani Ratnam announces, “And it’s a wrap!”. ‘Thug Life’ also stars Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami, Nasser, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Joju George.

